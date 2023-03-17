Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Blue Bird from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Blue Bird Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLBD opened at $20.35 on Thursday. Blue Bird has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $23.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $235.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.00 million. Blue Bird had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 442.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blue Bird will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Phil Horlock sold 14,749 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $324,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 409,854 shares in the company, valued at $9,016,788. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Blue Bird by 20.2% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 210,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 35,392 shares in the last quarter. American Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 3rd quarter worth $79,577,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 446,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,069,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 543,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 204,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 51,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

