Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 299.9% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,799,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849,243 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,768,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Block by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,781,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,857,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,425 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,450,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,222 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Block by 2,858.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,137,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,283 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $75.09 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $149.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $174,584.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Block news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $174,584.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $1,830,447.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,141,485.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,823 shares of company stock valued at $18,039,979 over the last three months. 11.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Block from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Block in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.62.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

