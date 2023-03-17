Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) PT Lowered to $2.00

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Blend Labs from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.42.

Blend Labs Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of BLND stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $330.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.56. Blend Labs has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $7.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 10.29.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blend Labs

In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 33,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $40,499.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,180 shares in the company, valued at $611,439.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLND. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 60.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blend Labs

(Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

Read More

