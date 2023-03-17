Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of BSL opened at $12.49 on Friday. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $15.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average of $12.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund

About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 72,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 11.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

