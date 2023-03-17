Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.
Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years.
Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Price Performance
Shares of BSL opened at $12.49 on Friday. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $15.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average of $12.82.
About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
