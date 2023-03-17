BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s’ (BTA) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by analysts at Numis Securities in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 115 ($1.40) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.71) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.35) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Thursday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.80) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 185 ($2.25) to GBX 130 ($1.58) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 190 ($2.32) to GBX 160 ($1.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 191.43 ($2.33).

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Price Performance

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

