BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the February 13th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 474,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Price Performance

NYSE BMEZ traded up 0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 15.57. The stock had a trading volume of 284,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,155. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 1 year low of 14.33 and a 1 year high of 20.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 16.22 and a 200 day moving average price of 15.81.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMEZ. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,875,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,997,000 after buying an additional 632,161 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,035,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,463,000 after buying an additional 199,594 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the 4th quarter worth $2,560,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the 2nd quarter worth $2,368,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 373.6% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 158,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 125,265 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

