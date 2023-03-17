BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the February 13th total of 3,350,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 0.1 %

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,727,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,360. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.76. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $80.41.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 60.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 5,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $353,981.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,575,091. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $91,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,314,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 5,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $353,981.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,575,091. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,675. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,536.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BJ shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.81.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

