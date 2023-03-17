BitDAO (BIT) Price Reaches $0.55 on Exchanges

BitDAO (BIT) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One BitDAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001984 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BitDAO has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitDAO has a market cap of $1.64 billion and approximately $8.24 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $100.05 or 0.00360771 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,271.66 or 0.26222113 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About BitDAO

BitDAO’s genesis date was August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. BitDAO’s official website is www.bitdao.io. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. The official message board for BitDAO is medium.com/bitdao. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world’s largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

