Bitcoin Gold Market Cap Reaches $276.07 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 17th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $276.07 million and $315,716.60 worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $15.76 or 0.00058781 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00133268 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00039276 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001633 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.