Bitcoin Cash Price Up 17% This Week (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 16th. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and approximately $185.48 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $127.93 or 0.00497096 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 17% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,736.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00137458 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00033675 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000656 BTC.
About Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,338,919 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.
