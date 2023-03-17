Bitcoin Cash Price Up 17% This Week (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 16th. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and approximately $185.48 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $127.93 or 0.00497096 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 17% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,736.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00137458 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00033675 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000656 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,338,919 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2017 as a result of a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size (8 MB) than Bitcoin (1 MB) and a different transaction ordering method called “canonical transaction ordering” (CTOR). BCH is used as a means of exchange and a store of value and is accepted by merchants and businesses around the world. It was created by a group of individuals and companies led by the open-source software project “Bitcoin ABC” and supported by a large community of users and developers.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.

