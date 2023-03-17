Bitcoin (BTC) Price Tops $26,781.25

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $517.42 billion and $45.37 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 34.2% against the dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $26,781.25 on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.67 or 0.00495380 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00134423 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00034162 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000642 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,320,181 coins. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.
