BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) CFO Richard I. Steinhart Sells 2,084 Shares of Stock

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) CFO Richard I. Steinhart sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $40,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $18.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 10.34 and a quick ratio of 10.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.79. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $34.13.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.93) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BTAI shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioXcel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,297,000 after buying an additional 40,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,290,000 after buying an additional 55,657 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,059,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,155,000 after buying an additional 37,204 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $10,867,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 453,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 30,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The firm offers IGALMI, a proprietary, sublingual film formulation of dexmedetomidine for the acute treatment of agitation associated with schizophrenia or bipolar disorder in adults.

Featured Articles

