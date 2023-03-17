BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) CFO Richard I. Steinhart Sells 2,084 Shares of Stock

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) CFO Richard I. Steinhart sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $40,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $18.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 10.34 and a quick ratio of 10.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.79. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $34.13.
BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.93) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,297,000 after buying an additional 40,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,290,000 after buying an additional 55,657 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,059,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,155,000 after buying an additional 37,204 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $10,867,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 453,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 30,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.35% of the company’s stock.
About BioXcel Therapeutics
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The firm offers IGALMI, a proprietary, sublingual film formulation of dexmedetomidine for the acute treatment of agitation associated with schizophrenia or bipolar disorder in adults.
