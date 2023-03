BioSolar (OTCMKTS:BSRC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.02

BioSolar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSRC – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.01. BioSolar shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 508,488 shares changing hands.

BioSolar Stock Down 5.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

BioSolar Company Profile

BioSolar, Inc engages in developing clean energy technologies and materials for storing electrical energy produced by photovoltaic solar modules. It offers BioBacksheet, a green back sheet for photovoltaic solar modules. The company focuses on developing silicon alloy-based anode materials for lithium-ion batteries.

