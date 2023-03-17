BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BioLineRx Price Performance

BLRX stock opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.80. BioLineRx has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLineRx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLRX. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,838,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,587,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 278.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 189,678 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 71,134 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in BioLineRx during the first quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors own 18.15% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its pipeline includes Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is used for stem-cell mobilization, solid tumors, and acute myeloid lukemia; and AGI-134, which is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

