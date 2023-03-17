BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Stephens

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Stephens from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $854.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.68. BioLife Solutions has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $26.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.06 and its 200-day moving average is $21.99.

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 4,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $97,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,179 shares in the company, valued at $10,287,072.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Michael Rice sold 4,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $97,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,287,072.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Troy Wichterman sold 1,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $35,854.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,505.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,454 shares of company stock worth $1,359,106 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 802.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 439.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

