BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Stephens

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Stephens from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 6th.
BioLife Solutions Stock Down 7.0 %
Shares of BLFS stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $854.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.68. BioLife Solutions has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $26.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.06 and its 200-day moving average is $21.99.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of BioLife Solutions
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 802.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 439.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.
About BioLife Solutions
BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioLife Solutions (BLFS)
- Dollar General Offers Great Prices, but the Stock isn’t a Value
- Jabil Inc.: Blue Chip Tech Stock Pulls Back To Buy Zone
- Should You Bring The Luck Of The Irish To Your Investmets?
- The Big Banks Join Forces to Save First Republic Bank
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.