Bill Hocking Sells 248,172 Shares of Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD) Stock

Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD – Get Rating) insider Bill Hocking sold 248,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.07), for a total value of £421,892.40 ($514,189.40).

Galliford Try Stock Up 1.0 %

GFRD opened at GBX 168.40 ($2.05) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 170.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 162.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £181.72 million, a P/E ratio of 1,403.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21. Galliford Try Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 142.80 ($1.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 195 ($2.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Galliford Try Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Galliford Try’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,500.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Galliford Try

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.80) price target on shares of Galliford Try in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

(Get Rating)

Galliford Try Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. It operates through Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company engages in the construction of buildings for private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense markets, as well as serves commercial clients.

