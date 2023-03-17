BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.91) to GBX 2,550 ($31.08) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.47) to GBX 2,510 ($30.59) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BHP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, CLSA lowered shares of BHP Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:BHP opened at $57.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.96.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BHP Group

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 8.7%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in BHP Group by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About BHP Group

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

See Also

