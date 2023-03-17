B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Consumer Edge cut shares of B&G Foods from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.70.

B&G Foods Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $15.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average of $14.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. B&G Foods has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $29.33.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $623.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.86 million. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 8.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -506.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other B&G Foods news, CFO Bruce C. Wacha sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $185,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $688,531.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B&G Foods

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 348.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 1,675.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

