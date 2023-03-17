Beta Finance (BETA) Price Reaches $0.0953 on Top Exchanges

Beta Finance (BETA) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 17th. One Beta Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.0953 or 0.00000356 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Beta Finance has traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. Beta Finance has a total market cap of $61.69 million and $5.48 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Beta Finance

Beta Finance was first traded on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,969,697 tokens. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org.

Beta Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

