Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by American National Bank

American National Bank cut its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,914 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of Best Buy stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,175,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,306. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $103.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.13.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BBY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

Best Buy Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.