Benoit Dageville Sells 58,647 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) insider Benoit Dageville sold 58,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $7,992,413.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Benoit Dageville also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 8th, Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total value of $8,066,443.32.

Snowflake Trading Down 2.4 %

SNOW stock traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.62. 5,355,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,872,557. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.44. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $246.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 38.57%. The business had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.57 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SNOW shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.75.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Snowflake by 5.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 300,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,068,000 after acquiring an additional 15,034 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 7.1% during the third quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 12.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 256,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,594,000 after purchasing an additional 27,383 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 662,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,558,000 after purchasing an additional 52,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,190,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,595,000 after buying an additional 10,624 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

