Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock Holdings Raised by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 125,185.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 60,089 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $15,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 108.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,814,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,610,557,000 after purchasing an additional 13,965,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,217,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,619,322,000 after buying an additional 305,044 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,640,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,816,769,000 after buying an additional 109,733 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,219,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,286,779,000 after acquiring an additional 725,606 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $721,851,000 after acquiring an additional 152,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 1.5 %
Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $238.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.86. The stock has a market cap of $67.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $277.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.68%.
Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile
Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.
