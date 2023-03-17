Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
BBGI stock opened at $1.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1.07. The firm has a market cap of $30.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.14.
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded by George G. Beasley in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.
