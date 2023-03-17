Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

BBGI stock opened at $1.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1.07. The firm has a market cap of $30.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 762,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded by George G. Beasley in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.

