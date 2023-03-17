BCS Wealth Management Takes $2.14 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC)

BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 67,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December makes up about 0.9% of BCS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Separately, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:BDEC traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.82. 5,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.13. The stock has a market cap of $107.65 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.68.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

