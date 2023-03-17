BCS Wealth Management Sells 1,218 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG)

BCS Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

BAUG stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,780 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.30.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

