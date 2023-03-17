BCS Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

BCS Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,533 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $514,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 163,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 436,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after acquiring an additional 54,138 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS BALT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.99. 206,999 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.45.

About Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

