BCS Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $17,363,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 9,794 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 57,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period.

MOAT traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.93. 528,702 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

