BCS Wealth Management Invests $240,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 51.9% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 39.4% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 222.2% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. HSBC upped their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.88.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ HON traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.59. 1,770,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,219,718. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The firm has a market cap of $124.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

