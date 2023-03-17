BCS Wealth Management Has $534,000 Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV)

BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of BATS:BNOV traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.64. 2,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.08. The firm has a market cap of $137.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.66.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

