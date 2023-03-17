BCS Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

BCS Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,323 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.1% of BCS Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,729,000. Campbell Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 30,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 26,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $261,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.43. The company had a trading volume of 45,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,708. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $48.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.89.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

