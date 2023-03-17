BCS Wealth Management Buys 439 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Lynch & Associates IN grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 17,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.01. 33,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,164. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $86.19 and a 1-year high of $127.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.57.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

