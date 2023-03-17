BCS Wealth Management Buys 37,699 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 86.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,699 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.3% of BCS Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 643.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $631,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 21,971 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.23. 561,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,118,014. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $42.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.03.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

