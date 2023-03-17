BCS Wealth Management Acquires 1,827 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.1% during the third quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.49. 459,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,306,314. The company has a market cap of $269.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $233.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.93.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

