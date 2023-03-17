Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

BAX has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James cut Baxter International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Baxter International from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Baxter International from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Baxter International from $63.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Baxter International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.14.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $38.37 on Thursday. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $37.74 and a 52-week high of $80.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.50 and its 200 day moving average is $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.02%.

In other news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $154,426.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $2,658,621.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,642,525.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $154,426.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,725 shares in the company, valued at $677,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 12,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Baxter International by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 185.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 102,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 66,800 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Baxter International by 235.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Baxter International by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

