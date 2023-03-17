Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.69.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Baxter International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baxter International

In other news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $2,658,621.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,642,525.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $2,658,621.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,642,525.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $154,426.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Baxter International Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its stake in Baxter International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 16,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in Baxter International by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 4,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Baxter International by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 475,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,217,000 after buying an additional 192,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Baxter International by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAX opened at $38.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $37.74 and a 1-year high of $80.72.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Baxter International will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.02%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

See Also

