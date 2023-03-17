Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Stock Rating Lowered by Argus

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.52.
Bath & Body Works Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of BBWI opened at $35.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.77. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $58.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.09 and a 200-day moving average of $39.55.
Bath & Body Works Company Profile
Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.
