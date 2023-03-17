Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 4.6 %

Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.20. 29,696,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,129,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.71, a PEG ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.30.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corp. engages in the production and sale of gold, copper, and related activities. It also provides exploration and mining development. It operates through the following business segments: Carlin, Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Pueblo Viejo, Loulo-Gounkoto, Kibali, Veladero, North Mara, Bulyanhulu, and Others.

