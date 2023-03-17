Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Barrick Gold Stock Up 4.6 %
Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.20. 29,696,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,129,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.71, a PEG ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.30.
About Barrick Gold
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Barrick Gold (GOLD)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.