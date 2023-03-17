Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Trading Down 5%

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $53.95 and last traded at $54.44. Approximately 53,871 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 176,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BANR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banner in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Banner from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Banner Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Banner Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc increased its stake in Banner by 558.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 452,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,568,000 after acquiring an additional 383,331 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Banner by 376.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,363,000 after acquiring an additional 370,545 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Banner in the first quarter valued at about $20,165,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Banner in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,656,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Banner in the third quarter valued at about $13,364,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services and financial products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.

Further Reading

