Bank of New Hampshire Sells 822 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Bank of New Hampshire reduced its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 8.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,971,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,997,000 after acquiring an additional 228,828 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 3.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 21.6% during the third quarter. EHP Funds Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Aflac by 2.1% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 103,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 15.7% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aflac Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on AFL. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

NYSE:AFL opened at $61.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.72. The company has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $74.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.