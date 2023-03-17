Bank of New Hampshire Raises Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RL. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,113 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.4% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.3% in the third quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.6% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Cowen raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

Ralph Lauren Stock Down 0.5 %

RL opened at $111.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.08. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $82.23 and a one year high of $128.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.37.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ralph Lauren

In other Ralph Lauren news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,499,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

