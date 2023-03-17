Bank of New Hampshire Raises Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 546.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 313.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,135,000 after buying an additional 47,090 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,148,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,930,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Insider Transactions at Humana

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $7,525,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,086,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,623 shares of company stock valued at $17,456,436. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM stock opened at $493.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $410.87 and a 52 week high of $571.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $494.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $507.34.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.12.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.