Bank of New Hampshire Has $3.89 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,891 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up about 1.2% of Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Stryker by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 59,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $1,693,280.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,240.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stryker Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.79.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $275.99 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $284.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $263.42 and a 200-day moving average of $237.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $104.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 48.62%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

