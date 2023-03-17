Bank of New Hampshire Boosts Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,222,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,260,085,000 after purchasing an additional 302,083 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,132,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,987,000 after acquiring an additional 226,086 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,513,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,027,000 after acquiring an additional 240,921 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 26.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,082,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,011 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 7,694,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,785,000 after acquiring an additional 814,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $1,384,694.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,094.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $197,242.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $1,384,694.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,094.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,779 shares of company stock worth $3,250,936 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IPG shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $33.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.27. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.11.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.10%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.