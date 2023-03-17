Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Compass Point cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

BOH opened at $49.00 on Thursday. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $34.71 and a one year high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $213.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

Insider Activity at Bank of Hawaii

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,681 shares in the company, valued at $17,318,428.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

