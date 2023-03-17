Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Banco Macro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMA opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.53 and its 200 day moving average is $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. Banco Macro has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $23.15.

Banco Macro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0787 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Institutional Trading of Banco Macro

About Banco Macro

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Banco Macro in the 1st quarter worth $3,724,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Banco Macro by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,524,000 after buying an additional 200,175 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Macro in the first quarter worth about $2,595,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Banco Macro by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 163,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 71,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Banco Macro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Institutional investors own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

