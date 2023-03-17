Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.
Banco Macro Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BMA opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.53 and its 200 day moving average is $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. Banco Macro has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $23.15.
Banco Macro Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0787 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.
About Banco Macro
Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
