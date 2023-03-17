Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BANC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Banc of California from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.33.

Banc of California Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BANC stock opened at $13.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Banc of California has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $20.57. The stock has a market cap of $799.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.67.

Banc of California Increases Dividend

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Banc of California had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $78.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Banc of California will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Banc of California’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James Andrew Barker bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 139,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,680. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Banc of California

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANC. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Banc of California by 158.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

About Banc of California

(Get Rating)

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

