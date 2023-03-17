Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.77 and last traded at $4.80. Approximately 465,802 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,632,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.25 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ballard Power Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 14.44.

Institutional Trading of Ballard Power Systems

About Ballard Power Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kepos Capital LP boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 23,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 617,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.