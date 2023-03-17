Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) Short Interest Up 6.0% in February

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,160,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the February 13th total of 12,410,000 shares. Currently, 23.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Bakkt Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BKKT traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,538,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,182. Bakkt has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $7.76. The company has a market capitalization of $314.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 4.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.86.

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $1.73. Bakkt had a negative net margin of 1,054.21% and a positive return on equity of 68.56%. The firm had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bakkt will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bakkt

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Gavin Constantine Michael sold 340,002 shares of Bakkt stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $540,603.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,446,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,009.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Gavin Constantine Michael sold 340,002 shares of Bakkt stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $540,603.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,446,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,009.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark Sonbolian Elliot sold 16,500 shares of Bakkt stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $27,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 303,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,614.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 574,552 shares of company stock worth $951,128 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bakkt by 842.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 945,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bakkt by 67.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,158,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,294,000 after purchasing an additional 868,031 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bakkt by 383.7% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,040,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 825,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bakkt by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,904,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 444,041 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bakkt in the second quarter valued at approximately $895,000. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Bakkt from $2.20 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Bakkt from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bakkt from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

About Bakkt

Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency.

