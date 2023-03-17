Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth about $47,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ BKR opened at $27.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.14. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKR. HSBC upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $33.30 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.45.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $303,454.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.