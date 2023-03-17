Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Baidu from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Baidu from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Baidu from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $181.06.

Baidu Stock Performance

BIDU stock opened at $138.16 on Thursday. Baidu has a one year low of $73.58 and a one year high of $160.88. The firm has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Baidu announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 162,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,586,000 after purchasing an additional 93,158 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,593,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 139,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,509,000 after buying an additional 11,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

